Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde claims she dated Sidharth Shukla

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Television actress and winner of "Bigg Boss 11" Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Sidharth Shukla. "Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot," Shilpa told... 👓 View full article

