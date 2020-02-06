Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde claims she dated Sidharth Shukla

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Television actress and winner of "Bigg Boss 11" Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Sidharth Shukla. "Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot," Shilpa told...
