The Masked Singer final: Who are Queen Bee, Octopus and Hedgehog?

Independent Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
From Kylie Minogue to Jack Whitehall, here are the celebrities who could be secretly performing on the ITV show
You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The Masked Singer celebrities unmasked in final as Queen Bee named winner

The Masked Singer celebrities unmasked in final as Queen Bee named winnerOctopus has been unmasked to reveal Welsh classical singer Katherine Jenkins after she was knocked out of the final of The Masked Singer in third place
Tamworth Herald

All is revealed as The Masked Singer crowns winner

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has been crowned champion of The Masked Singer after she won the final performing as Queen Bee.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) The Masked Singer celebrities unmasked in final as Queen Bee named winner: https://t.co/BpSFTRhD6z 8 minutes ago

elizabethtoni

Elizabeth Toni RT @Daily_Express: Queen Bee’s identity ‘confirmed’ before #TheMaskedSinger final as star breaks silence? https://t.co/XAqbwjPwGu 1 hour ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Queen Bee’s identity ‘confirmed’ before #TheMaskedSinger final as star breaks silence? https://t.co/XAqbwjPwGu 1 hour ago

HEKsROCKS101091

Hannah Klitsberg The Masked Singer final: Who are Queen Bee, Octopus and Hedgehog? - The Independent https://t.co/7Bdq2zYqXa 1 hour ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live The Masked Singer celebrities unmasked in final as Queen Bee named winner https://t.co/RoIZUlvH8u 1 hour ago

imrantoyah1

toyah & imran 💞 I watched the masked singer final tonight and I guessed the queen bee was Nicola Roberts. I could tell as soon as she started singing x 1 hour ago

maryfsheehan

Mary Sheehan Just watched the final of the masked singer on it brilliant show. Nicola Roberts crowned winner as disguise Queen… https://t.co/sTjVTNoiIh 2 hours ago

saintpeterdj

Peter Jeffcott @RitaOra is definitely the "Queen Bee" on the panel of The Masked Singer. 100% success rate with her guesses in the… https://t.co/0lS8Mk1KDg 2 hours ago

