Katy Perry Spends Valentine's Day With Friends Ahead of 'Idol' Premiere - Find Out What She Did!

Just Jared Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Katy Perry is enjoying Valentine’s Day without her fiance, Orlando Bloom! The 35-year-old Witness star was seen heading to dinner with friends at Craig’s on Friday night (February 14) in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry Katy was later seen arriving at a party with artist Alex Israel that [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry 'can't afford' to invite American Idol co-judges to her wedding

Katy Perry 'can't afford' to invite American Idol co-judges to her wedding 00:43

 Katy Perry has joked that she "can't afford" to invite her fellow American Idol co-judges to her upcoming wedding.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saveria's Audition Divides the Judges [Video]Saveria's Audition Divides the Judges

Saveria, who performs an original song, shows a lot of potential which earns her Katy Perry's support. Lionel Richie believes she needs to do some more 'discovery work', leaving Luke Bryan as the..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:44Published

Jeffree Star Spends Valentine's Day With Trishs Paytas [Video]Jeffree Star Spends Valentine's Day With Trishs Paytas

Jeffrey Star may not have a significant other but he did not spend this Valentine’s Day alone. According to Business Insider, Star spent it with YouTuber Trisha Paytas in Las Vegas. Star recently..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry Wears Cute Pink Dress For 'American Idol' Season 18 Premiere

Katy Perry goes pink for the American Idol season 18 premiere event held at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Wednesday night (February 12) in Hollywood. The...
Just Jared

'American Idol' 2020 Premiere - What to Expect & How to Watch!

American Idol is returning tonight! The 18th season of the long-running singing competition series premieres on Sunday night (February 16). PHOTOS: Check out the...
Just Jared

