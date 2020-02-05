Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in ‘Sex and the City,’ dies
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86. Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz said. Additional details were not immediately available. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had […]
