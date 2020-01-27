Global  

Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide (Report)

Just Jared Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Caroline Flack has sadly died. The former Love Island UK host died at the age of 40 at her home in East London, England, The Sun reported on Saturday (February 15). “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of [...]
Caroline Flack: TV presenter dies at 40

The former Love Island host was due to stand trial accused of assaulting her boyfriend.
BBC News

'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Dies by Suicide at 40 Before Trial

Former 'Love Island' host and well-known U.K. personality Caroline Flack died in her home this weekend after taking her own life -- this just weeks before she...
TMZ.com

