Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Johnny Deep Asks Judge to Deny Amber Heard's Subpoena on Weinstein Company

Johnny Deep Asks Judge to Deny Amber Heard's Subpoena on Weinstein Company

AceShowbiz Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Amber Heard is seeking to get details of former husband Johnny Depp's dealings with Harvey Weinstein but the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor argues they're not relevant to their legal battle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Johnny Depp looking to quash Amber Heard's subpoena on Weinstein Company

Johnny Depp looking to quash Amber Heard's subpoena on Weinstein Company 00:46

 Johnny Depp filed a petition on Friday to quash a subpoena filed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, which would force The Weinstein Company to turn over details on the actor's dealings with Harvey Weinstein.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Johnny Deep Asks Judge to Deny Amber Heard's Subpoena on Weinstein Company https://t.co/xLh8BoT5Nv https://t.co/JhEsTS8EYE 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.