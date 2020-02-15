Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40: reports

'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40: reports

FOXNews.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack has died at age 40, a spokesperson for the U.K. network ITV2 confirmed to Fox News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island 00:30

 Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends' [Video]Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends'

Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island, has died. Tributes have been paid to the 40-year-old star.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:54Published

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40 [Video]Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40

Caroline Flack has tragically passed away at the age of 40.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead in London

LONDON (AP) — Caroline Flack, a British television presenter who hosted the controversial reality TV show “Love Island,” has died at age 40, her family...
Seattle Times

In Pictures: The Strictly winner who sparkled as a reality TV host

Caroline Flack, who was found dead early on Saturday, was a well-known face to ITV audiences, working on spin-off shows for The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity…...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

OfficialRahoul

® RT @yasminkasapx: Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40 https://t.co/NbjIN0Up4U 15 seconds ago

4evermichxo

mich🍒 RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40 https://t.co/kUF6drf6VO https://t.co/7aT7dk9X28 25 seconds ago

bethgreer15

beth g @rubykenwrightt So Caroline wasn’t the host of love island? The majority of her fame didn’t come from love island? 32 seconds ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40 https://t.co/f1UhnAFFER 50 seconds ago

mogeladze1

David -mogeladze Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40 https://t.co/exgYtYcgy8 via @ABC7NY 1 minute ago

owthedance

mariana RT @CBSNews: Caroline Flack, the former host of the popular British reality television show "Love Island," has died https://t.co/lNBha9c4XB… 1 minute ago

fredvgils

fredvgils RT @nytimes: Caroline Flack, a well-known television personality and former host of ITV’s “Love Island,” died on Saturday her family said.… 2 minutes ago

hrhscotia

Tracy RT @CNN: Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show "Love Island," has died, her family confirmed on Saturday https://… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.