Whitney Cummings Reveals She Is No Longer Engaged to Miles Skinner

Just Jared Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Whitney Cummings is calling off her engagement to Miles Skinner. The 37-year-old comedian revealed the news during the February 5 episode of her podcast, Good For You. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Whitney Cummings “I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged. Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn’t [...]
