'Jagged Little Pill' Matinee Evacuated After Patron Deploys Pepper Spray

Billboard.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
In the middle of its second act at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York on Saturday (Feb. 15), the stage production of Jagged Little Pill was...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Jagged Little Pill' Performance Evacuated, Canceled After Theatergoer Uses Pepper Spray

'Jagged Little Pill' Performance Evacuated, Canceled After Theatergoer Uses Pepper Spray 01:19

 The Saturday matinee of the Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill" had to be canceled after someone used pepper spray inside the theater; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Audience Member Uses Pepper Spray During Performance Of ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ Theater Evacuated

The Broadway show's Saturday matinee had to be canceled after someone used pepper spray inside the theater.
