Melissa Fumero & Husband David Fumero Welcome Second Child Together!

Just Jared Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Melissa Fumero is a mom of two! The 37-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine star announced that she and husband David Fumero welcomed their son Axel on Valentine’s Day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Fumero “Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!” Melissa wrote on Instagram. The 47-year-old [...]
