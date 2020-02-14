Global  

WWII vet surprised with thousands of Valentine's Day cards

CBS News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
For weeks, Valentine’s cards and gifts have been arriving by the truckload at an assisted living center, all addressed to 104-year-old World War II veteran Major Bill White. John Blackstone reports.
News video: Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards

Stockton Marine Corps Veteran Receives Hundreds of Thousands of Valentine's Day Cards 02:01

 At 104 years old, Maj. Bill White says it's the sentimental things that count. It's why he called on his Stockton community to send him a few Valentine's Day cards for his scrapbook collection.

12-year old Ellwood City girl Kyree Beachem who is battling organ rejection received a massive amount of Valentine cards this week.

He got more cards than he ever expected.

U.S. to evacuate Americans quarantined on Japan cruise ship due to coronavirus; WWII vet surprised with thousands of Valentine's Day cards.
The daughter of a 104-year-old World War II veteran went on social media to ask if people would send her father 104 Valentine's Day cards. But he ended up...
