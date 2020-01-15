Amanda Bynes Shares First Photo With Her New Fiance After Getting Engaged!
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () Amanda Bynes is giving fan a glimpse at her new fiance! The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (February 15) to share a selfie with her man – while also showing off her face tattoo. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes “Lover,” Amanda captioned the photo. Besides the selfie, Amanda hasn’t [...]
Amanda Bynes is engaged! The 33-year-old Easy A actress shared the exciting news with fans on Valentine's Day, Friday (February 14).