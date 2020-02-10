Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Holland Reveals Which Popular App He Has Deleted From His Phone

Tom Holland Reveals Which Popular App He Has Deleted From His Phone

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Tom Holland is cutting back on using a certain app. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor has revealed that he no longer has Instagram on his phone. When asked to choose “the one thing in the technology world” that he wishes we could eliminate, Tom told E! News, “Instagram.” Tom‘s Instagram profile is still active, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canine joins the fight against air pollution [Video]Canine joins the fight against air pollution

A Labrador has become the first DOG in the UK to join the fight against air pollution - by recording pollutants near ground level.Bagheera  - Baggy for short - wears a pollution monitor close to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Adrenaline junkie kite surfs in 80mph winds during Storm Ciara [Video]Adrenaline junkie kite surfs in 80mph winds during Storm Ciara

This dramatic video footage shows a kite surfer flying 60ft through the air after taking to the waves in 80mph winds during Storm Ciara.Red Bull athlete Tom Bridge, 18, braved the worst storm to hit..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Holland Shows Off Bulging Biceps During 'Kimmel' Interview!

It looks like Tom Holland has been hitting the gym! The 23-year-old Spider-Man actor showed off his bulging biceps during his surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Just Jared Jr

Tom Holland Crashes Chris Pratt's Interview on 'Kimmel' - Watch!

Tom Holland is making a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 23-year-old Spider-Man star made a surprise appearance on the late-night talk show on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

THollandNews

Tom Holland News Tom Holland Reveals Which Popular App He Has Deleted From His Phone https://t.co/ImTl3R8Jhk via @JustJaredJr 17 minutes ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @justjaredjr: .@TomHolland1996 is cutting back on using a certain app. https://t.co/X5Ibh8M47b 39 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. .@TomHolland1996 is cutting back on using a certain app. https://t.co/X5Ibh8M47b 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.