'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla: My journey is because of my moments with Shehnaz Gill

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Post winning 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth Shukla during media interaction was all praises for Shehnaz Kaur Gill, who became the second runner-up.
News video: Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey

Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey 03:50

 Bigg Boss 13 is about to end and the contestants finally got to relive their journeys on the show. Rashami, Sidharth, Asim Arti, Paras and Shenaaz had quite an emotional time on stage looking back at their time in house.

