Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Filmfare Awards 2020 Complete List of Winners: Gully Boy trumps with most wins; Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt get top honours

Filmfare Awards 2020 Complete List of Winners: Gully Boy trumps with most wins; Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt get top honours

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Gully Boy' leads with maximum wins at 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held in Assam.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Beyblade Burst Battles [Video]Top 10 Beyblade Burst Battles

These are the Beyblade sequel's most intense conflicts! Join Ashley as he counts down the spinning top showdowns seen throughout the Burst series.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:36Published

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscar Awards 2020 complete list of winners

The 92nd Academy Awards were thronged by a whole lot of controversy this year, from having ‘no host’ to not featuring any female filmmakers in the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNABollywood LifeJust JaredE! OnlineBillboard.com

#Oscars2020 complete winners list: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, 1917 and Parasite bag top honours at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2020: For the unversed, Brad Pitt won his first-ever Oscar award and dedicated the same his film's director, Quentin Tarantino. Also, check out the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar Filmfare Awards 2020 winners: The complete list https://t.co/UtaiG11xIt https://t.co/71sQx3BTbl 4 minutes ago

darshpatel97

Darsh RT @moviesndtv: #Filmfare2020: @aliaa08, @RanveerOfficial's #GullyBoy Sweeps Top Awards. Complete List Of Winners https://t.co/DWTHurqsp8 h… 6 minutes ago

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH #FilmfareAwards2020 : Gully Boy Sweeps Top Awards. Complete Winners' List https://t.co/bbssSIfAXh 21 minutes ago

AmanKum86434692

Aman Kumar RT @dna: #Filmfare Awards 2020 Complete List of Winners: Gully Boy trumps with most wins; Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt get top honours https://… 28 minutes ago

BlogtoBollywood

Blog to Bollywood As predicted by us, #GullyBoy sweeps top awards at #Filmfare2020 @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 congrats. https://t.co/ENR4KpjWeJ 36 minutes ago

theghytimes

The Guwahati Times Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh – Best Actor, Alia Bhatt – Best Actress, Gully Boy – Best Film Here is the com… https://t.co/UUmYWrh3nk 38 minutes ago

dna

DNA #Filmfare Awards 2020 Complete List of Winners: Gully Boy trumps with most wins; Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt get top h… https://t.co/ffJqh3BVFi 38 minutes ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama #FilmfareAwards2020 : Here's the complete list of winners https://t.co/fkeikJvrXQ 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.