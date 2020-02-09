Global  

Queen Latifah Honors Kobe Bryant During Her 2020 NBA All-Star Performance

E! Online Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Queen Latifah proves why she's... well, the queen. On Saturday evening, the legendary star commanded the stage at the 2020 NBA All-Star game with a stellar performance and touching...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game 01:17

 Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced format changes that will honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The team captained by Giannis...

Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game on February 16.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published

Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a special tribute to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star

Spike Lee honored late NBA star Kobe Bryant with his Oscars' outfit on Sunday night.
FOXNews.com

Remembrance of Kobe Bryant will give NBA All-Star Weekend 'more meaning' than ever before

An ad promoting NBA All-Star Weekend shows that tributes to the late Kobe Bryant will be prominent throughout the festivities.
USATODAY.com


