Sam Smith Reveals 'To Die For' Album Cover!

Just Jared Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Sam Smith is gearing up for the release of their third studio album! The 27-year-old Grammy-winning singer announced the album cover for their upcoming album To Die For coming in May. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith “My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!! You can preorder tomorrow,” Sam [...]
News video: Sam Smith announces new album To Die For

Sam Smith announces new album To Die For 00:40

 Sam Smith has announced their third studio album, 'To Die For', will be released on May 1.

