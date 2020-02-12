Global  

Jennifer Hudson Wraps Filming Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect'

Just Jared Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Hudson is done with Respect! The 38-year-old entertainer spent the day filming the last few scenes for the Aretha Franklin biopic on Saturday (February 15) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Hudson Jennifer looked pretty in an all yellow outfit paired with a red scarf for her day [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game 01:17

 Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced format changes that will honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The team captained by Giannis...

Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game [Video]Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game

Jennifer Hudson performed and led an eight-second silence to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday (02.16.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03

Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

At Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson belted out a beautiful tribute to honor late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. It has been three weeks since Kobe, Gianna, and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41


New picture shows Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

Marlon Wayans wraps his arms around Jennifer Hudson in a new look at Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Billboard.com •Just Jared •TMZ.com

