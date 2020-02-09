Global  

Normani & Megan Thee Stallion to Share the Stage at NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 Pregrame Concert!

Just Jared Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Normani and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for a performance during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend! It has been announced that the 23-year-old “Motivation” singer and the 25-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” rapper will be performing at the AT&T Pregame Concert on Sunday (February 16) at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Ill. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
 Happy Birthday, Megan Thee Stallion! Megan Jovon Ruth Pete turns 25 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the rapper and founder of “Hot Girl Summer.” 1. She created her stage name from her nickname, “stallion,” as a teen. 2. Megan Thee Stallion is the first woman rapper signed to...

