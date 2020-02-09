Normani & Megan Thee Stallion to Share the Stage at NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 Pregrame Concert!
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () Normani and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for a performance during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend! It has been announced that the 23-year-old “Motivation” singer and the 25-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” rapper will be performing at the AT&T Pregame Concert on Sunday (February 16) at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Ill. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
