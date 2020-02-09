Global  

Queen Latifah Honors Kobe Bryant with NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 Performance - Watch Now

Just Jared Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Queen Latifah is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. The 49-year-old entertainer took to the stage during an event held during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday (February 15) at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Queen Latifah Retied NBA player Grant Hill introduced Queen Latifah, and paid [...]
