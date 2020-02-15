Global  

Caroline Flack death: ITV faces calls to cancel Love Island after former presenter found dead

Independent Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
People are pointing to the deaths of two former Love Island contestants and demanding the show be axed
News video: Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island 00:30

 Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

Presenter found dead after taking her own life [Video]Presenter found dead after taking her own life

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends' [Video]Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends'

Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island, has died. Tributes have been paid to the 40-year-old star.

ITV statement over Caroline Flack death after former Love Island presenter dies aged 40

ITV statement over Caroline Flack death after former Love Island presenter dies aged 40The TV presenter took her own life at her new flat in east London
Tamworth Herald

Stars pay tribute to TV host Caroline Flack

Celebrities and ex-Love Island contestants are among those mourning Caroline Flack following her death aged 40.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle TimesJapan TodayCTV News

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine #LoveIsland faces calls to be axed following Caroline Flack's death https://t.co/oWkzrijLpW 1 hour ago

KatzAngie

Angie Katz Caroline Flack's turbulent life and shock death by suicide at 40 https://t.co/KepxJsANX6 2 hours ago

sylviaireland

Sylvia Ireland RT @kery_mll: Press are being blamed for carolines death. U seek fame it goes with the territory, bad behaviour is reported! Itv on the oth… 4 hours ago

xamyrichiex

Amy FFS! Do you ever learn?! You’re literally reporting on a death caused by negative press & here you are doing it aga… https://t.co/vqpsijJKxU 5 hours ago

JulieNatammi

julie murdoch Get a grip British media, it’s you’s who are killing these ppl, throwing***in their faces, I would like to hear… https://t.co/Na4O3GraTt 8 hours ago

kery_mll

k.e.r.y_mll Press are being blamed for carolines death. U seek fame it goes with the territory, bad behaviour is reported! Itv… https://t.co/og5OKCa4Yi 13 hours ago

Sophie23560730

Sophie It's not just the papers who should be vilified for Caroline Flack's death but social media also. The 'slapper/abus… https://t.co/KNPsFEO6mI 15 hours ago

