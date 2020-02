Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Shriya Saran tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 in a hush-hush ceremony at her residence in Mumbai, and now, she has surprised all her fans by sharing some wedding pictures and showering love on her hubby!



Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two pictures that were all about love and so was the caption.... 👓 View full article