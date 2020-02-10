Filmfare awards 2020: Full winners list; Gully Boy dominates all major categories

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night. While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded... 👓 View full article

