Filmfare awards 2020: Full winners list; Gully Boy dominates all major categories

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night. While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded...
Recent related news from verified sources

Filmfare Awards 2020 Complete List of Winners: Gully Boy trumps with most wins; Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt get top honours

Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Gully Boy' leads with maximum wins at 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held in Assam.
DNA Also reported by •Indian ExpressMid-DayBollywood LifeIndiaTimesJust Jared

Bollywood news - Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy wins top honours; full list of winners

Filmfare Awards 2020: The star-studded event saw actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ananya...
Zee News Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimes

