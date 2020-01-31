Gwyneth Paltrow feels she failed as a mother

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that she failed as a mother by making her teenage daughter cry during a "road rage" incident. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the Oscar-winning actress, 47, confessed that Apple, 15, finds her mortifying, reports dailymail.co.uk. She is mother to daughter Apple and son...
