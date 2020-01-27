Global  

Tahira pens a note for hubby Ayushmann

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Power couple Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana never fail to give their fans major relationship goals. Recently, they made a stylish entry on the red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2020. The event was held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati last evening The 'Dream Girl' actor wore a tuxedo with a shimmery silver coloured coat, while his wife looked stunning in her red off-shoulder floor-length gown. Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar along with TaapseePannu won the award for the Critics Best Actor award (Male) and (Female) respectively. Now, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to share an appreciation post for hubby and you can't miss it!
