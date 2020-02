How American Idol's Gabby Barrett Became Country Music's Rising Star

Remember the name Gabby Barrett! It's been less than two years since American Idol viewers were first introduced to the Pittsburgh resident. While standing in front of Lionel Richie,...



Recent related videos from verified sources "The Bold Type" Star Katie Stevens Talks The Complexity Of Relationships Actress Katie Stevens discusses her fractured on-screen relationship at the start of season four of Freeform's "The Bold Type." She also addresses the fan response to the third season's.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 02:35Published 3 weeks ago Gabby Barrett Is Country Music’s Next Shining Star Country music star Gabby Barrett known for ‘I Hope’ and ‘The Good Ones’, went from singing at a local church in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to the big stage of American Idol— but this rising star.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:36Published on December 23, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this