Laura Whitmore’s emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

Cherish... RT @bbc5live: Laura Whitmore pays emotional tribute to friend #CarolineFlack Read more tributes here: https://t.co/mgnB5FK3sl Listen to th… 2 seconds ago Niamh Oliver RT @BBCNews: "I'm going to talk about her and give her the respect that she deserves and that she didn't always get" Laura Whitmore pays a… 4 seconds ago