Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Air Supply: Love is in the air

Air Supply: Love is in the air

CBS News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Air Supply, the duo from Australia, has been perfecting their romantic/rock/ballad blend for more than four decades. Correspondent Nancy Giles talked with Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell about their lack of ego, and these musicians' gift for making love out of nothing at all.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published

Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event [Video]Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event

Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event

Credit: WTHIPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AirSplyListener

Monica Air Supply’s excellent interview from this morning!! #AirSupply #RussellHitchcock #GrahamRussell https://t.co/b8pzuPSa8C 10 minutes ago

onlyonemarisa

Marisa Miller Air Supply on @CBSSunday interrupted my thoughts. How great a song is Making Love Out of Nothing at All? (out of no… https://t.co/PTYp3T0zHZ 11 minutes ago

LifeTechnology1

Life Technology™ #Beauty #Style #Love Nutrafol Women (Core for Women) 2-pack. 60-day Supply. Brand New… https://t.co/X3X8EC3Qpu 15 minutes ago

Paulh1961

Paul Hurlburt Now playing Lost in Love by Air Supply! 20 minutes ago

mooseandriosmom

_JustMarie💝 @NEGirl711 All out of Love- Air Supply You give love a bad name-Bon Jovi 22 minutes ago

rickrow

rickrow RT @GeneralBirdbox: @Schuldensuehner For the love of God... China is likely producing less than 1/3 of what it usually does... This is only… 26 minutes ago

Goatmasterfunk

Goatmasterfunk @katiehind @CharlotteCGill What they don’t understand is that the press only report what the vultures want to feed… https://t.co/RJUZbm7LsO 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.