Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘Oh, Please!’ Kellyanne Conway Calls Michael Bloomberg’s Sexism ‘Far Worse’ Than Trump’s Access Hollywood Tape

‘Oh, Please!’ Kellyanne Conway Calls Michael Bloomberg’s Sexism ‘Far Worse’ Than Trump’s Access Hollywood Tape

Mediaite Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
White House adviser *Kellyanne Conway* was in no mood to compare *Michael Bloomberg's* alleged racism and sexism to the same criticisms leveled against President *Donald Trump*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg 02:18

 In Campaign 2020, a Twitter war erupts between President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Avenatti guilty [Video]Michael Avenatti guilty

(Newser) – Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who gained fame by representing a porn star in lawsuits involving President Trump, was convicted Friday of trying to extort Nike, per the AP. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Sarah Sanders’ Ironic Attack Against Michael Bloomberg [Video]Sarah Sanders’ Ironic Attack Against Michael Bloomberg

The former White House press secretary said Michael Bloomberg’s record and language are “offensive and atrocious.” But Sanders’ point contradicted the problems of her own former boss, President..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kellyanne Conway: Bloomberg’s sexist comments ‘far worse’ than Trump’s

She was responding to a Washington Post report on Bloomberg.
Politico

Conway: Bloomberg's alleged comments to women 'far worse' than Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape

Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway joined Democrats in their criticism of Michael Bloomberg, after a Washington Post report detailed allegations of...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Massey0547

Olivia Massey 🌊🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇷🇯🇲☮️💃🏻🐧🕺🏻 RT @Upsidasium: You just know that this is going to elevate the national level of discourse for the next few days. Thanks Kellyanne. Cover… 11 minutes ago

SherrySmolders

Sherry Smolders RT @DeanObeidallah: To Trump's Kellyanne Conway Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women is not a big deal: 'Oh, Please!' Kellyanne C… 2 hours ago

KmfaToday

@JohnCornyn can KMFA today! Vote him out in 2020. My only question for @KellyannePolls is how many times he's pulled that old "Grab em' by the pussy" routine with yo… https://t.co/JPhy8pHS0q 2 hours ago

Upsidasium

The End Justifies the Memes You just know that this is going to elevate the national level of discourse for the next few days. Thanks Kellyanne… https://t.co/L2cssX9RyR 4 hours ago

Lance_Grider

Lance Grider There is no Right or Wrong--it's just "litigated" or not. Kellyanne tells the kids: "Grab them by the pussy."… https://t.co/xzGUhR9Ikq 4 hours ago

DeanObeidallah

(((DeanObeidallah))) To Trump's Kellyanne Conway Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women is not a big deal: 'Oh, Please!' Kellyan… https://t.co/3pXbuq4Nat 4 hours ago

FLMomNYGirl

🌴PalmTreePatriot🌴 ‘Oh, Please!’ Kellyanne Conway Calls Michael Bloomberg’s Sexism ‘Far Worse’ Than Trump’s Access Hollywood Tape… https://t.co/WPxeWe79xe 4 hours ago

KenMeyer91

Ken Meyer RT @Mediaite: ‘Oh, Please!’ Kellyanne Conway Calls Michael Bloomberg’s Sexism ‘Far Worse’ Than Trump’s Access Hollywood Tape https://t.co/b… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.