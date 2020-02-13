Olivia Massey 🌊🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇷🇯🇲☮️💃🏻🐧🕺🏻 RT @Upsidasium: You just know that this is going to elevate the national level of discourse for the next few days. Thanks Kellyanne. Cover… 11 minutes ago

Sherry Smolders RT @DeanObeidallah: To Trump's Kellyanne Conway Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women is not a big deal: 'Oh, Please!' Kellyanne C… 2 hours ago

@JohnCornyn can KMFA today! Vote him out in 2020. My only question for @KellyannePolls is how many times he's pulled that old "Grab em' by the pussy" routine with yo… https://t.co/JPhy8pHS0q 2 hours ago

The End Justifies the Memes You just know that this is going to elevate the national level of discourse for the next few days. Thanks Kellyanne… https://t.co/L2cssX9RyR 4 hours ago

Lance Grider There is no Right or Wrong--it's just "litigated" or not. Kellyanne tells the kids: "Grab them by the pussy."… https://t.co/xzGUhR9Ikq 4 hours ago

(((DeanObeidallah))) To Trump's Kellyanne Conway Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women is not a big deal: 'Oh, Please!' Kellyan… https://t.co/3pXbuq4Nat 4 hours ago

🌴PalmTreePatriot🌴 ‘Oh, Please!’ Kellyanne Conway Calls Michael Bloomberg’s Sexism ‘Far Worse’ Than Trump’s Access Hollywood Tape… https://t.co/WPxeWe79xe 4 hours ago