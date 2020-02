Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood. She made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' and ever since then there was no looking back for her. She recently starred in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan. the actress has been receiving praise for her stellar performance.