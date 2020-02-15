Caroline Flack Dead: 5 Interesting Things About the Ex-'Love Island' Star

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

TV presenter Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40, days before she was due to face trial for assaulting her boyfriend. The "Love Island" host was discovered at her home in London on Saturday. TV presenter Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40, days before she was due to face trial for assaulting her boyfriend. The "Love Island" host was discovered at her home in London on Saturday.


