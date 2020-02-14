Global  

'is Donald Trump Sent by God?' Joy Reid, Republican Guest Get in Heated Clash Over Authoritarianism

Mediaite Sunday, 16 February 2020
MSNBC's *Joy Reid* had a rocky moment on her show when a guest panelist rejected the idea that *Donald Trump* is an authoritarian, all while saying the president was sent by God to wield the power he possesses.
'Is Donald Trump Sent by God?' Joy Reid sets up Republican guest

‘Is Donald Trump Sent by God?’ Joy Reid sets up Republican guest 08:03

 ‘Is Donald Trump Sent by God?’ Joy Reid sets up Republican guest

Evangelicals And Mormons Were On Trial At Trump’s Impeachment-Guess Who Lost?

Evangelicals And Mormons Were On Trial At Trump’s Impeachment-Guess Who Lost?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling William Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage.” It is also a test of one’s true faith and character...
WorldNews

Fmr Deputy AG Who Called for Barr to Resign: ‘Not Very Much’ Difference Between Trump Right Now and a King

Former Deputy Attorney General under George H.W. Bush, Daniel Ayer, joined MSNBC’s program All In With Chris Hayes with guest host Joy Reid to blast Attorney...
Mediaite


