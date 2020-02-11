Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Bieber admits he couldn't be 'faithful' to wife Hailey Bieber at start of relationship

Justin Bieber admits he couldn't be 'faithful' to wife Hailey Bieber at start of relationship

FOXNews.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber has opened up about his past.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are intimate all day

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are intimate all day 00:44

 Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey make love several times a day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime wife Hailey during playback session [Video]Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime wife Hailey during playback session

Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime his wife in the midst of an album playback session in London.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Hailey Baldwin shares 'Justin had very little to do with 2019 wedding party' [Video]Hailey Baldwin shares 'Justin had very little to do with 2019 wedding party'

Justin Bieber apparently had very little input into his wedding party last year, leaving his wife Hailey to organise the big event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber pays glowing tribute to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber paid a glowing tribute to his wife Hailey as he reflected on their first months of marriage.
Belfast Telegraph

Justin Bieber's 'crazy sex life' with wife Hailey Baldwin

Pop singer Justin Bieber got candid about his personal life and shared some intimate details related to him and his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Bieber talked about his...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Justin Bieber admits he couldn’t be ‘faithful’ to wife Hailey Bieber at start of relationship https://t.co/S8tceUka6K 18 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Justin Bieber admits he couldn't be 'faithful' to wife Hailey Bieber at start of relationship"… https://t.co/N6jLCCu6mx 18 minutes ago

ColeBrock10

Cole Brock RT @JoinPatriotify: Justin Bieber admits he couldn’t be ‘faithful’ to wife Hailey Bieber at start of relationship | Fox News https://t.co/F… 24 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Justin Bieber admits he was 'reckless' during his relationship with Selena Gomez and told wife Hailey Baldwin he 'c… https://t.co/f0OzSYPEUQ 25 minutes ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Justin Bieber admits he couldn't be 'faithful' to wife Hailey Bieber at start of relationship" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/0abuGFpNfY 29 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Justin Bieber admits he couldn’t be ‘faithful’ to wife Hailey Bieber at start of relationship | Fox News https://t.co/Fy6tgAgu30 29 minutes ago

popfinna

pop.finna #c3ed754431255617b7d2be7ade4655fb #foxnewspersonjustinbieber Justin Bieber admits he couldn't be 'faithful' to wife… https://t.co/ycjbht3ggX 34 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Justin Bieber admits he couldn't be 'faithful' to wife Hailey Bieber at start of relationship… https://t.co/5JFNRS2DoL 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.