Elton John says he's 'deeply upset' after cutting short NZ concert

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland.
News video: Elton John cuts concert short due to illness

Elton John cuts concert short due to illness 00:37

 Singer Elton John was forced to end his concert in New Zealand early on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

