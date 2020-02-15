Global  

ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday after death of former presenter Flack

Reuters India Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
British broadcaster ITV said its popular reality show "Love Island" would return on Monday after it was taken off air following the death of former presenter Caroline Flack.
News video: Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment

Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment 00:56

 British television presenter Caroline Flack passed away on Saturday at the age of 40. A family lawyer said the “Love Island” host killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo.

Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute [Video]Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute

Laura Whitmore broke down as she remembered her “vivacious and loving” friend Caroline Flack in an emotional tribute on her Sunday morning radio show. Whitmore, who has known Flack for around 10..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death [Video]Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published


Caroline Flack: Love Island episode cancelled on Sunday

ITV pulls Sunday's edition of Love Island following the death of the show's former host.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily RecordHull Daily MailTamworth HeraldNew Zealand HeraldIndependent

Former Love Island stars mourn death of ‘amazing person’ Caroline Flack

Former contestants on ITV’s hit reality show Love Island mourned the loss of Caroline Flack on social media after the presenter’s death.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

wave105radio

Wave 105 NEWS: Reality TV show Love Island will return on Monday night after being taken off-air for two days following the… https://t.co/j60Z4rVfCL 37 minutes ago

pakistanMeraki

Pakistan News 🇵🇰 #Pakistan ‘Love Island’ to return on Monday after death of former presenter Caroline Flack https://t.co/OjBniRMhcy 1 hour ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News ITV hit ‘Love Island’ to return on Monday after death of former presenter Flack https://t.co/0hKhsGD1nz 1 hour ago

ShaHJeEllanI1

[email protected] [email protected] RT @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL: ‘Love Island’ to return on Monday after death of former presenter Caroline Flack #ARYNews https://t.co/QDTAnQhEIN 2 hours ago

ARYNEWSOFFICIAL

ARY News ‘Love Island’ to return on Monday after death of former presenter Caroline Flack #ARYNews https://t.co/QDTAnQhEIN 2 hours ago

SABCNewsOnline

SABC News Online British broadcaster ITV said its popular reality show “Love Island” would return on Monday after it was taken off a… https://t.co/PxHebpkSBB 3 hours ago

MaxOverdriveTV

Maximus Overdrive TV ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday after death of former presenter Flack https://t.co/JhhSkbaqJR 5 hours ago

portrigh

Colin J.Benson Love Island to shamefully return on Monday with pathetic tribute to Caroline Flack - LBC News 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/55trxVhdI7 6 hours ago

