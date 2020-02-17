Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested, police say

Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested, police say

FOXNews.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Dr. Amie Harwick, the ex-fiancée of comic and "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey, was found dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and an ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder, police told multiple news outlets Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead: media

Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her...
Reuters

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead - media

Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpaceprincessMX

Deplorable VeroniQa #NotABot Love #s & expletives! RT @j_ardinera: It’s like someone dies every single day now. I still believe these ones are cooperating and coming clean about what they… 2 minutes ago

ChadAlvaXXX

[ CHAD ALVA XXX ] R.I.P. Amie Harwick - this is the most fucked up, horrible thing. https://t.co/zfMrsAJopb 3 minutes ago

ThreeSHere

The 3s Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick murdered by former boyfriend, cops say - Page Six https://t.co/KhmF7x0OLT 7 minutes ago

MarkyHutt

Marky Another unhinged Liberal was just charged with murder. https://t.co/TeRbOcEs6U https://t.co/5h4ADbPsQU 7 minutes ago

pjays14

Pjays14⭐⭐⭐ RT @JackPosobiec: Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick Murdered in Hollywood Hills https://t.co/CV8xQ1kivj 7 minutes ago

ondu1

Ondu1 Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick Murdered in Hollywood Hills https://t.co/dMOkVLpuqW 8 minutes ago

getshittyshow

Let's Get Shitty Show Podcast RT @evilintentpod: Another Hollywood #Murder Amie Harwick, ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, murdered! #murders #truecrimefans #truecrime #ilovet… 9 minutes ago

LostCauses3452

Lost_Cause RT @kelseydarragh: fucking enraged to hear this news...she was my therapist. ...we spoke in detail about my past history w domestic abuse.… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.