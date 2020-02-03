Global  

Kangana Ranaut's first look from 'Tejas'

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A couple of weeks ago Kangana Ranaut had announced that she will be portraying the role of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot in the film titled 'Tejas'. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled the first look of the actress. 'Tejas' is the story of a daring fighter pilot, played by Kangana.
'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut makes for daring fighter pilot in first look

Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming film is 'Tejas' which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.
DNA

Tejas FIRST LOOK: Kangana Ranaut looks dashing and daring as an Indian Air Force pilot

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP and marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara
Bollywood Life


