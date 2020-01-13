Global  

Olivia Newton-John Changes Plan to Never Perform Again for Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert

AceShowbiz Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Taking part in the efforts to raise funds for bush fire relief across the nation, the 'Xanadu' singer joins the line-up, which include John Farnham and Queen's Brian May, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
