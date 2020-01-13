Olivia Newton-John Changes Plan to Never Perform Again for Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert

Taking part in the efforts to raise funds for bush fire relief across the nation, the 'Xanadu' singer joins the line-up, which include John Farnham and Queen's Brian May, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.



Queen, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John set for Australian bushfires benefit gig Queen, Alice, Cooper , Dame Olivia Newton-John and more have been announced for the Fire Fight Australia benefit gig on February 16 to raise funds for the bushfires relief Down Under.

Olivia Newton-John to Host "Fire Fight Australia" Benefit Concert With Musical Guests Standing together and staying strong. Australian celebrity Olivia Newton-John is using her fame for good. The actress and musician will be hosting a benefit for...

E! Online 2 days ago



Fire Fight Australia concert at ANZ Stadium Fire Fight Australia concert at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, with international and local music icons

Sydney Morning Herald 1 day ago



