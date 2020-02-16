Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > See Which Stars Attended Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Baby Shower!

See Which Stars Attended Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Baby Shower!

Just Jared Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita‘s baby shower was a star-studded event! The dads-to-be were joined by friends including Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, and Lisa Rinna at their shower on Saturday afternoon (February 16) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Other stars at the party included Colton [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined by Modern Family co-stars to celebrate baby shower

Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined by Modern Family co-stars to celebrate baby shower 00:42

 Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita have celebrated their impending arrival with a massive baby shower.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jenna Dewan reportedly got engaged during surprise baby shower [Video]Jenna Dewan reportedly got engaged during surprise baby shower

Jenna Dewan reportedly got engaged to her fiancee Steve Kazee during her surprise baby shower.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Elegant NYC Apartment [Video]Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Elegant NYC Apartment

Today Architectural Digest is welcomed to the New York home of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his Tony Award-winning husband Justin Mikita. The couple made a point of investing in and designing custom..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 12:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrates Baby Shower With Modern Family Co-Stars

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's onscreen family was on hand to celebrate the upcoming arrival of his and husband Justin Mikita's first child. The actor's Modern Family...
E! Online

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Hosts Lavish Baby Shower With 'Modern Family' Co-Stars in Attendance

The actor playing Mitchell Pritchett on the hit sitcom revealed back in January that he and his husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first child together in...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.