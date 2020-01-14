Global  

Taapsee hails SC’s decision on women in Army

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Taapsee Pannu hails the decision of Supreme Court who has ordered the Centre to ensure that women officers are given permanent commission in the Army. The apex court has also stated that women officers will be now eligible for command posting.
News video: SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News 01:25

 The Supreme Court ordered the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers, upholding the Delhi HC 2010 verdict. The top court dismissed the Centre's arguments against such roles for women as sexist stereotypes. The Centre had earlier argued that women are not fit for such roles due to...

Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted [Video]Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted

ARMY CHIEF ADDRESSES GATHERING ON 4TH ARMED FORCES VETERANS' DAY, ARMY CHIEF SAYS 1700 WOMEN WILL BE INDUCTED IN CORPS OF MILITARY POLICE, ARMY CHIEF SAYS TRAINING OF 101 WOMEN HAS ALREADY BEGUN FROM 6..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published


Taapsee Pannu hails SC order on women officers

Taapsee Pannu hails the decision of Supreme Court who has ordered the Centre to ensure that women officers are given permanent commission in the Army. The apex...
IndiaTimes

Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that all women officers in Army shall be considered for permanent commission and will also be eligible for command posting on...
IndiaTimes


