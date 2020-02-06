Global  

Jason Davis Dead - 'Recess' Voice Actor Dies at 35

Just Jared Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Child star and voice actor Jason Davis has sadly died. He was 35-years-old. News of Jason‘s death was reported on Sunday, February 16 by Deadline. As of right now, Jason‘s cause of death is unknown. Jason is best known for voicing Mikey Blumberg on Disney Chanel’s animated series Recess from 1997-2001. Jason co-founded Cure Addiction [...]
Jason Davis: Recess voice actor and former child star dies, aged 35

Actor's other credits included Roseanne and Rush Hour
Independent

The man known for his voice in Disney's animated series, Recess, Jason Davis passes away

Jason Davis, a former child star and voice actor on the Disney Channel animated series Recess, is no more. He was 35. Davis died on Sunday here, reports...
Mid-Day Also reported by •TMZ.comAceShowbiz

