Jason Davis Dead - 'Recess' Voice Actor Dies at 35
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Child star and voice actor Jason Davis has sadly died. He was 35-years-old. News of Jason‘s death was reported on Sunday, February 16 by Deadline. As of right now, Jason‘s cause of death is unknown. Jason is best known for voicing Mikey Blumberg on Disney Chanel’s animated series Recess from 1997-2001. Jason co-founded Cure Addiction [...]
Jason Davis, a former child star and voice actor on the Disney Channel animated series Recess, is no more. He was 35. Davis died on Sunday here, reports... Mid-Day Also reported by •TMZ.com •AceShowbiz
