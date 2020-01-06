Global  

The man known for his voice in Disney's animated series, Recess, Jason Davis passes away

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Jason Davis, a former child star and voice actor on the Disney Channel animated series Recess, is no more. He was 35. Davis died on Sunday here, reports deadline.com.

On Recess, Davis voiced the character of Mikey Blumberg from 1997-2001 during the show's six-season run. In addition to his voice work, he appeared on "Dave's...
