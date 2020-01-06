The man known for his voice in Disney's animated series, Recess, Jason Davis passes away

Diary of a Future President Season 1 Trailer - Disney+ - Synopsis: Living in this house will help prepare her for the White House. Gina Rodriguez stars in Diary of a Future President, streaming January..
Child star and voice actor Jason Davis has sadly died. He was 35-years-old. News of Jason‘s death was reported on Sunday, February 16 by Deadline. As of right... Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.com •Zee News •AceShowbiz
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Foxx🦊 RT @BabyLamb5: I'm very saddened to hear that Jason Davis, best known for being the voice of Mikey Blumberg from Disney's Recess, has died… 2 hours ago
Willie You know when I was a kid I wanted to be just like those artist in the Disney movies, like a voice actor like ProZD… https://t.co/HU2JpqSlij 4 hours ago
Whats Hot on Stumble Actor Jason Davis, best known as the voice of gentle giant Mikey Blumberg on Disney's Recess, has died at 35… https://t.co/KtlmB3CasP 7 hours ago