First look: Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force pilot in Tejas looks promising

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut dropped in a surprise Monday morning as she unveiled her look from her upcoming film titled Tejas. Kangana made an announcement of her next, where she will be seen playing an Air Force Pilot. RSVP's next military film, Tejas is the story of a daring fighter pilot, played by Kangana. The Indian Air Force was the...
'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut makes for daring fighter pilot in first look

Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming film is 'Tejas' which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.
DNA

Tejas FIRST LOOK: Kangana Ranaut looks dashing and daring as an Indian Air Force pilot

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP and marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara
Bollywood Life


