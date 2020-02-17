Lewis Capaldi Could Dominate The BRITs, According To StubHub UK

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ariana Grande, Freya Ridings and Post Malone could also win big...



*Lewis Capaldi* could be the big winner at this year's *BRIT Awards*.



The ceremony returns this week, with a host of nominees set to descend on London's O2 Arena.



Broadcast live on ITV, the BRIT Awards toasts its 40th birthday, with Rod Stewart set to close the ceremony.



Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for four awards, with *StubHub UK* predicting that he will clean up at the BRITs.



Using data from ticket sales, StubHub UK reckon the Scottish artist could be the big winner this week, claiming all four awards.



Other big winners are predicted, including Freya Ridings, Ariana Grande, and Post Malone.



It's not an exact science, however: Liam Gallagher was the UK's fourth biggest selling live act in 2019, yet failed to gain a nomination.



StubHub UK's prediction on award wins based on live sales:



Male Solo Artist: Lewis Capaldi

Female Solo Artist: Freya Ridings

Best Group: D Block Europe

Best New Artist: Lewis Capaldi

Song Of The Year: Lewis Capaldi

Album Of The Year: Lewis Capaldi

International Male Solo Artist: Post Malone

International Female Solo Artist: Ariana Grande



BRIT Awards 2020 takes place on February 18th.



