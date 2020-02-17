UKTOPNEWS.com John Pienaar to leave BBC after 28 years https://t.co/kqnmzlRdrU 35 minutes ago

This Too Shall Pass RT @Independent: John Pienaar to leave BBC after 28 years https://t.co/3IJNaiER3b 41 minutes ago

JmRoyle #GTTO #WASPI RT @MyArrse: BBC Political Pundit John Pienaar leaves The BBC after 28 years to join The Times. https://t.co/gHpqdJW0XJ 54 minutes ago

JmRoyle #GTTO #WASPI BBC Political Pundit John Pienaar leaves The BBC after 28 years to join The Times. https://t.co/gHpqdJW0XJ 54 minutes ago

🤓💞💞Follow 4 Follow, follow back😄🤗😍😍 John Pienaar to leave BBC after 28 years https://t.co/9VmL0QEswi World News 59 minutes ago

Prolific London John Pienaar to leave the BBC after 28 years to join Times Radio https://t.co/H4UQdi5dby 1 hour ago