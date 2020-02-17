Listen To Honey Dijon Remix This Neneh Cherry Classic Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

‘Buddy X’ gets a club twist...



*Honey Dijon* has stepped in to remix this *Neneh Cherry* classic.



Neneh Cherry has just re-issued her classic album 'Raw Like Sushi', preparing an expansive 30th anniversary treatment.



To celebrate, she's recruited the one and only Honey Dijon to prep a brand new remix, opening the vaults for the house selector.



Honey Dijon has picked Neneh's mighty ‘Buddy X’, taken from her outstanding 1993 album 'Homebrew'.



Dijon says of Neneh: “From Buffalo to MAW it was a true honour to remix one of the most inspirational fashion forward, powerful, influential women of colour that has inspired me to be the artist that I am today.”



A crisp, house-centric re-work with some disco appeal, it places Neneh Cherry's work in a 21st century club context - where it definitely doesn't feel out of place, we might add.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Mondino*



