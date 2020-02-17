Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Listen To Honey Dijon Remix This Neneh Cherry Classic

Listen To Honey Dijon Remix This Neneh Cherry Classic

Clash Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Listen To Honey Dijon Remix This Neneh Cherry Classic‘Buddy X’ gets a club twist...

*Honey Dijon* has stepped in to remix this *Neneh Cherry* classic.

Neneh Cherry has just re-issued her classic album 'Raw Like Sushi', preparing an expansive 30th anniversary treatment.

To celebrate, she's recruited the one and only Honey Dijon to prep a brand new remix, opening the vaults for the house selector.

Honey Dijon has picked Neneh's mighty ‘Buddy X’, taken from her outstanding 1993 album 'Homebrew'.

Dijon says of Neneh: “From Buffalo to MAW it was a true honour to remix one of the most inspirational fashion forward, powerful, influential women of colour that has inspired me to be the artist that I am today.”

A crisp, house-centric re-work with some disco appeal, it places Neneh Cherry's work in a 21st century club context - where it definitely doesn't feel out of place, we might add.

Tune in now.

Related: *Neneh Cherry Interviewed*

Photo Credit: *Mondino*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.