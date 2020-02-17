Global  

BBC licence fee: Tory MPs warn No 10 against fight

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
No 10 is urged not to pick fight with broadcaster amid reports it wants it "massively pruned back".
Tory MP warns against BBC 'vendetta' in row over licence fee

Tory MP warns against BBC 'vendetta' in row over licence feeConservative MP Huw Merriman warned his own party against "picking a potentially unpopular fight" with the broadcaster
Tamworth Herald

Boris Johnson not looking to scrap TV licence fee ‘at this stage’

Boris Johnson does not want to scrap “all licence fees” at this stage, Downing Street said as the Prime Minister faced a Tory backlash over a “vendetta”...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

