Fabolous Shares Rare Look At His Day One: “Happy Birthday + Happy Valentine’s Day To My Mommy”

SOHH Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Fabolous Shares Rare Look At His Day One: “Happy Birthday + Happy Valentine’s Day To My Mommy”New York rapper Fabolous is always about putting family first. The hip-hop veteran took a moment away from music-making to put some big respect on his mom’s name. Big Facts: This past weekend, Fab hit up Instagram with some birthday and Valentine’s Day words to his day one. High-Key Details: Fab and his girlfriend Emily […]

The post Fabolous Shares Rare Look At His Day One: “Happy Birthday + Happy Valentine’s Day To My Mommy” appeared first on .
