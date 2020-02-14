Fabolous Shares Rare Look At His Day One: “Happy Birthday + Happy Valentine’s Day To My Mommy”
Monday, 17 February 2020 () New York rapper Fabolous is always about putting family first. The hip-hop veteran took a moment away from music-making to put some big respect on his mom’s name. Big Facts: This past weekend, Fab hit up Instagram with some birthday and Valentine’s Day words to his day one. High-Key Details: Fab and his girlfriend Emily […]
The post Fabolous Shares Rare Look At His Day One: “Happy Birthday + Happy Valentine’s Day To My Mommy” appeared first on .
SWSYmarkle - by Charlotte Penketh-KingAn American air hostess who looks like Meghan Markle has been confusing passengers - and says she gets mistaken for her ten times a DAY.Christine Mathis, 32, is an..