Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is all about steady flexing. The hip-hop star went online this week to share icy footage of himself from NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Big Facts: Gotti went to his Instagram page Monday with shots of himself in all-white everything attire from the Chi. High-Key Details: This past weekend, Gotti reacted […]



The post Yo Gotti Turns Into Snow Control In All-White Everything Drip At NBA All-Star Weekend appeared first on . Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is all about steady flexing. The hip-hop star went online this week to share icy footage of himself from NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Big Facts: Gotti went to his Instagram page Monday with shots of himself in all-white everything attire from the Chi. High-Key Details: This past weekend, Gotti reacted […]The post Yo Gotti Turns Into Snow Control In All-White Everything Drip At NBA All-Star Weekend appeared first on . 👓 View full article

