Kathy Bates' Cancer PSA Helps Sam Rockwell's Mother Get Correct Diagnosis

AceShowbiz Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Driven by her own experience with lymphedema, the 'Misery' star teams up with Center for Disease Control to steer other sufferers in the right direction for help.
 Sam Rockwell will forever be grateful to Kathy Bates, because one of her lymphedema public service announcements helped his mum get the correct diagnosis for her health woes.

